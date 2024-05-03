'I Would Still Want a Gandhi to Fight from the Seat,' Says Congress's Amethi Bet KL Sharma

author img

By PTI

Published : May 3, 2024, 1:10 PM IST

Congress nominee Kishori Lal Sharma, a loyalist of the Gandhi family, enters the electoral fray in Amethi against BJP's Smriti Irani, aiming to reclaim the seat lost in 2019. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra applauds KL Sharma's nomination citing his longstanding dedication to serving the people of the region and highlighting the family's close ties with him.
A man waves the Congress flag during party leader Rahul Gandhi's public rally (ANI Picture)

Congress nominee Kishori Lal Sharma, a loyalist of the Gandhi family, enters the electoral fray in Amethi against BJP's Smriti Irani, aiming to reclaim the seat lost in 2019. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra applauds KL Sharma's nomination citing his longstanding dedication to serving the people of the region and highlighting the family's close ties with him.

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh): Congress's Amethi candidate Kishori Lal Sharma on Friday said he would rather a Gandhi fight from the seat, but he cannot refuse the party's order which asked him to fight the election. Sharma, a close aide of the Gandhi family, has been fielded by the Congress from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat a longstanding bastion of the Gandhi family, breached in 2019.

"Even today, I want the Gandhi family to contest the election from Amethi. But I consider it my duty to accept the order given by the family," Sharma told PTI at the Gauriganj Congress office here. "I have always been a 'sevak' of the Gandhi family and whatever responsibility the Gandhi family has entrusted to its sevak, I will fulfil it," he said.

After days of suspense, Congress on Friday fielded Sharma, a representative of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and before them, Rajiv Gandhi, in Amethi, as its candidate for the seat. Sharma is scheduled to visit the Collectorate later in the day and file his nomination papers before District Election Officer Nisha Anant.

The BJP has fielded the sitting MP from the seat, Union Minister Smriti Irani, who had ended the three-term streak of Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, defeating him by more than 55,000 votes.

Earlier on Friday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hailed the candidature of Kishori Lal Sharma from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat, saying the Gandhi family has had a longstanding association with him. "Our family has a long-standing relationship with Kishori Lal Sharma ji. He has always been engaged wholeheartedly in serving the people of Amethi and Rae Bareli. His passion for public service is an example in itself," Priyanka Gandhi said in a post on X in Hindi.

Read More

  1. Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli, KL Sharma from Amethi
  2. Pakistan Eager to Make 'Shehzada' Prime Minister as They Want Weak Govt in Power: Modi Targets Rahul

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.