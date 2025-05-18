'I Want To See My Son One Last Time': Punjab Youth Dies In Canada; Family Seeks Govt Help To Bring Back Body

Amritsar: In a tragic turn of events, a 20-year-old youth from Punjab's Amritsar has died of a suspected heart attack in Canada where he went barely four months ago to support the family after his father's death. The devastated family of the deceased youth have appealed to the government to bring back his mortal remains for last rites.

The deceased has been identified as Sanyam Bohra, a resident of Vijay Nagar area of Amritsar. According to the family, Sanyam went to Canada in January this year on a study visa and was staying in the country's Surrey region. On May 6, they got a call from Sanyam's friends saying he had died due to a heart attack, the family said.

Sanyam went to Canada in January this year on a study visa and was staying in the country's Surrey region. (ETV Bharat)

The mother of the deceased said that she had sent Sanyam to Canada on a study visa after taking a loan. The family was pinning hopes on Sanyam after his father's death seven years ago only to learn about his untimely death.

The deceased youth's mother appealed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring back her son's mortal remains for last rites as they cannot afford the costs.

“I want to see my son one last time. I want his body to be brought back home for last rites. But the cost of bringing back the body will be up to Rs 30 lakh, which is beyond my reach. We cannot perform the last rites in Canada either as it costs up to 8000 dollars for the same,” she said.