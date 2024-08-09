I Want Ramoji Film City To Be Built In Gujarat: State Tourism Minister Mulubhai Bera

Hyderabad: Gujarat Tourism Minister Mulubhai Bera while attending India's largest Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF) at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar went all praises for the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, stating that it has the potential to change and uplift the country's tourism industry.

He said, "Modern film production and mass communication techniques are being used in the Ramoji Film City. I urge Ramoji Group to build a film city like in Gujarat as well. I have talked to officials there and the conversation turned out to be positive."

Entrepreneurs associated with the tourism sector will chair a meeting with an initiative to develop the tourism industry. "Almost every state of the country has set up a stall at the fair. The officials there are equipped in providing information about the tourist destinations of the respective state," he said. The B2B meetings ensure that travelers receive the best tourist package at a reasonable price.

Sandeep Waghmare, Chief Manager of Ramoji Film City Western Region, said that the film city has been receiving a healthy response at the exhibition. "Gujarat is a big market for the tourism sector and travellers frequent there a lot. It has always been a center of attraction for Gujaratis," he said enthusiastically.

The film city offers facilities including tour packages of various categories, hotels, convention centers for tourists. Akash Patel, who visited the Ramoji Film City store and is associated with the tour and travel business in Vidyanagar, said that they regularly organize tours of the film city.

"A group of 18 tourists will visit Ramoji Film City in a few days. They will fly from Ahmedabad to Hyderabad and stay there for two days," he added. Kinnari Patel, a visitor at the film city stall praised the attractive tour packages as well. "I will recommend all my friends and relatives to visit the Ramoji Film City once they are in Hyderabad," she added.