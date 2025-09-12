‘I Want Him As PM, Not CM’: Chirag Paswan’s Stepmother Weighs In
Chirag Paswan's stepmother Rajkumari Devi said that he should not only become CM but also PM.
Published : September 12, 2025 at 8:50 PM IST
Khagaria: As the political battle intensifies in Bihar ahead of the assembly polls, contenders for the chief minister’s post are emerging across rival alliances. RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav leads the Mahagathbandhan, while Chirag Paswan of LJP (Ram Vilas) is being discussed in the NDA circles.
Amid all the speculations, Chirag received a strong endorsement from his stepmother, whom he lovingly calls ‘Badi Maa’.
“I want to see Chirag Babu as the Prime Minister, not the Chief Minister. Chirag Babu is looking after us. I want Chirag Paswan to move forward, and he should become the Prime Minister, not the Chief Minister, which will make me happy. My blessings will be with him,” Rajkumari Devi, Paswan’s mother, told reporters.
She added that she would support her son’s candidate in her area, though the name has not yet been revealed as seat-sharing talks continue. “Paras ji has not told us anything. Therefore, I have no information about who Pashupati Paras ji will give the ticket to,” she said.
Chirag’s father, the late Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, had married twice, first to Devi, who lives in Shaharbanni, Khagaria, and later to Reena Paswan. He is the son of Reena but is close to Devi as well and calls her “Badi Maa”.
Speculation over Chirag’s possible plans to run for the CM post intensified after he recently declared that “Bihar is calling” him. But Nitish Kumar is still a popular face within the NDA.
The final decision on the next CM is expected after the assembly poll results are declared. For now, talks are in full swing on seat-sharing. Some parties, like JD(U) leaders, have already made announcements.
