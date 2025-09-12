ETV Bharat / state

‘I Want Him As PM, Not CM’: Chirag Paswan’s Stepmother Weighs In

Khagaria: As the political battle intensifies in Bihar ahead of the assembly polls, contenders for the chief minister’s post are emerging across rival alliances. RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav leads the Mahagathbandhan, while Chirag Paswan of LJP (Ram Vilas) is being discussed in the NDA circles.

Amid all the speculations, Chirag received a strong endorsement from his stepmother, whom he lovingly calls ‘Badi Maa’.

“I want to see Chirag Babu as the Prime Minister, not the Chief Minister. Chirag Babu is looking after us. I want Chirag Paswan to move forward, and he should become the Prime Minister, not the Chief Minister, which will make me happy. My blessings will be with him,” Rajkumari Devi, Paswan’s mother, told reporters.

She added that she would support her son’s candidate in her area, though the name has not yet been revealed as seat-sharing talks continue. “Paras ji has not told us anything. Therefore, I have no information about who Pashupati Paras ji will give the ticket to,” she said.