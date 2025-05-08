ETV Bharat / state

"I Thank PM Modi, Indian Army For Taking Revenge By Operation Sindoor": Ashok Chakra Winner's Wife

Haldwani: Lauding 'Operation Sindoor', wife of Ashok Chakra winner Lance Naik Mohan Nath Goswami said she feels proud that the Indian Army under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has taken revenge for the loss of innocent lives.

Expressing her happiness, Mohan Nath Goswami's wife Bhavana Goswami, a resident of Haldwani in Uttarakhand's Nainital district congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the aerial strikes on terror camps saying, her husband was martyred after killing eight terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on September 3, 2015.

The terrorists had wiped away her 'Sindoor' but after 10 years, she is happy that the Indian Army has destroyed terrorist hideouts and killed terrorists under 'Operation Sindoor', she said. "The Prime Minister has taken revenge for my 'Sindoor'," Bhavana said.