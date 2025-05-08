ETV Bharat / state

"I Thank PM Modi, Indian Army For Taking Revenge By Operation Sindoor": Ashok Chakra Winner's Wife

Lance Naik Mohan Nath Goswami was killed during an operation in Kupwara in 2015 and was posthumously conferred with the Ashok Chakra.

Bhavana Goswami, wife of Lance Naik Mohan Nath Goswami (ETV Bharat)
Haldwani: Lauding 'Operation Sindoor', wife of Ashok Chakra winner Lance Naik Mohan Nath Goswami said she feels proud that the Indian Army under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has taken revenge for the loss of innocent lives.

Expressing her happiness, Mohan Nath Goswami's wife Bhavana Goswami, a resident of Haldwani in Uttarakhand's Nainital district congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the aerial strikes on terror camps saying, her husband was martyred after killing eight terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on September 3, 2015.

The terrorists had wiped away her 'Sindoor' but after 10 years, she is happy that the Indian Army has destroyed terrorist hideouts and killed terrorists under 'Operation Sindoor', she said. "The Prime Minister has taken revenge for my 'Sindoor'," Bhavana said.

In 2015, multiple operations were conducted against the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and during one such operation, Lance Naik Mohan Nath Goswami, who was serving the 9th battalion of the Parachute Regiment, killed eight terrorists in a span of 11 days and was martyred while protecting the nation. He was posthumously conferred with the Ashok Chakra.

"I feel proud that PM Modi and the Indian Army took revenge for wiping out 'Sindoor' through 'Operation Sindoor'. Jai Hind. Jai Bharat", Bhavana said.

