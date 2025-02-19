'I Felt A Personal Connection With Them': Asian Waterbird Census 2025 Unites Bird Lovers In Kashmir

Srinagar: "I loved the Northern Shoveler. They were pretty with vibrant colors. We saw Mallards, Eurasian Coots, Gadwalls, and Greylag Goose. It was my first time seeing waterbirds in their natural habitat and I felt a personal connection with them. I am against poaching of birds," said Hamnah Geelani, an enthusiastic participant in the Asian Waterbird Census (AWC) 2025.

The annual AWC, a crucial initiative to monitor waterbird populations and wetland health, was conducted across 25 wetlands in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. A record number of students, professionals, and nature enthusiasts participated in the census this year. They all wanted to contribute towards the global citizen science initiative. To document bird species, measure population trends, and gauge habitat conditions, the Wildlife Department, Wular Conservation and Management Authority (WUCMA), Forest Protection Force, and other bodies had joined hands for the event.

Asian Waterbird Census 2025 Unites Bird Lovers In Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Dr. Henna Hamadani, a mentor and participant, brought along a group of 25 students from SKUAST-K to Hokersar, a prominent wetland known for its avian diversity. "Our students are not only enthusiastic about being part of citizen science but also feel relaxed in nature.In addition to learning the census's procedures and methodology, I hope they will gain a greater understanding of the environment," she said. According to Dr. Hamadani, the growing popularity of birdwatching among young people is mostly attributable to improved awareness and technology. "We are fortunate that Kashmir has a rich bird population, and even our campuses are home to various species. Birding has become a significant activity in our region."

Asian Waterbird Census 2025 Unites Bird Lovers In Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Syed Tajamul, another participant, echoed her sentiments. "The bird census is a great opportunity to connect with nature. I want to explore and understand the avian world better. Following an established methodology, we will determine whether bird populations are increasing or declining," he said.

Aquib Hussain, a birding expert, expressed optimism regarding this year's census. "Our expectations are very high, and we hope to see an increase in bird numbers compared to previous years. The water levels in Hokersar and other wetlands are optimal, creating favorable conditions for both migratory and resident birds. This year, we are not only expecting migratory birds but also some rare species," he said.

Asian Waterbird Census 2025 Unites Bird Lovers In Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Hussain emphasized the importance of educating participants about the environment and wildlife conservation during the census. "Birding itself is a form of awareness. A healthy wetland is a sign of a thriving ecosystem, and we want future generations to experience the beauty of these birds."

Altaf Hussain, WUCMA Coordinator and Wildlife Warden Wetlands Kashmir, highlighted the significance of the annual census. "It is an important exercise for tracking bird population trends across the globe. Besides helping us ascertain the bird population in the region, the data we collect also enables us to track trends globally. Good bird numbers indicate healthy wetlands," he explained.

This year, 25 wetlands, including four Ramsar sites—Hokersar, Haigam, Shallabugh, and Wular Lake—were selected for holistic census of waterbirds. To ensure comprehensive coverage, more than 50 census points were chosen. We were joined by volunteers, NGOs, birdwatchers, and students from different universities. "This is the most enthusiastic participation I have ever seen," Altaf Hussain added.

To equip volunteers with essential skills, an orientation program was conducted at the Institute of Management, Public Administration & Rural Development (IMPA) on Tuesday. Participants received training from experts in data gathering, population estimation, and bird identification.

Every year, Kashmir's wetlands host a spectacular variety of migratory birds, including Tufted Duck, Gadwall, Brahminy Duck, Greylag Goose, Mallard, Common Merganser, Northern Pintail, Common Pochard, Ferruginous Pochard, Red-Crested Pochard, Ruddy Shelduck, Northern Shoveler, Common Teal, and Eurasian Wagtail, among others. These wetlands provide refuge to thousands of birds escaping the severe winters in Central Asia, Europe, and Siberia, making them essential stopovers and wintering grounds.

Over the course of the following two months, experts will gather and examine the data to ascertain habitat conditions and population trends. Altaf Hussain stated, "The results will assist us in putting policies into place to safeguard these important ecosystems.