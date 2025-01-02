ETV Bharat / state

I Doubt If Modi Govt Will Last Even For 2 Years: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said he is doubtful whether the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will survive even for two years till 2026.

If the Modi government fails to complete its term, it would also trigger a political change in Maharashtra and other states, he claimed.

Talking to reporters, Raut also dismissed speculation that some Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders might jump ship following the party's poor showing in the November 2024 Maharashtra assembly polls.

He was responding to a question on the buzz that Rajan Salvi, the former Rajapur MLA of Shiv Sena (UBT), might quit the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

In the Lok Sabha polls held last year, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 293 seats, comfortably above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member House, paving the way for PM Modi to be at the helm for a third consecutive term.