I Didn't Play Any Role In Appointments of Presidents To 23 District Units, Says Vijayendra

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Thursday said that he played no role in the election of party presidents to 23 district units. Reacting to BJP MP K Sudhakar's criticism that he got his men appointed as the district unit chiefs in order to continue as state BJP chief, Vijayendra said he played no role in these appointments and the new procedure the party has adopted for the election of district presidents doesn't give any scope for any kind of interference by anybody including him.

The elections for district units have been held under the supervision of the central leaders. Three names were sent from each district to Delhi. The final selection of candidates was made there, he added. "Even though I am the state president, my role in this exercise was zero. The only district where I could give my opinion was Shivamogga, my native district," he said.

Sudhakar had also accused Vijayendra of running the state BJP unit as his fiefdom while appealing to the party high command to either change Vijayendra's style of functioning or replace him. "Such statements do not bring honour to the party or him. The party belongs to neither him nor me. But still, I will soon meet Sudhakar and hold talks,” he said.