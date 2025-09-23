ETV Bharat / state

I deserve To Know What Happened: Mother Of Noida Schoolgirl Who Died On Teachers' Day

Noida: The mother of a 10-year-old student who died under mysterious circumstances after collapsing during a Teachers' Day celebration in a private school here earlier this month has appealed for justice, seeking clarity on what happened to her daughter in her final moments.

In a video message posted online on Tuesday, the mother, Tripta Sharma, alleged that her daughter Tanishka Sharma, a Class 6 student of Presidium School in Sector 31, was "brought dead" to a private hospital on September 4, a day she described as the one that "shattered" her world.

"Hello everyone, my name is Tripta Sharma. I am the mother of the late Tanishka Sharma. She used to study in Class 6-B at Presidium School in Sector 31.

"On 4th September, I left her at school for the Teachers' Day celebration. Around 11.30 am, I got a call from teachers that my daughter had fainted. They told me to come immediately and that she was being taken to Kailash Hospital. When I reached the hospital, the doctor told me that my daughter was brought dead," Sharma said in the video.

She added that she performed her daughter's last rites with her own hands but was still struggling to come to terms with the loss. "It has been 15 days since my daughter passed away. The school is supposed to be a safe place, a second home.

"But she died in the very same school. I just want to know the truth about her last moments. I know she won't come back, but I deserve to know what happened," she said.