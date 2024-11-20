ETV Bharat / state

'She'll Never Wear Her Birthday Dress I Bought', Says Father Of Woman Killed In My EV Store Fire

Bengaluru: She would have decked herself up in her to usher in her 21st birthday on Wednesday.

She never will.

What was meant to be a day of celebration turned into a heartbreaking tragedy for 20-year-old Priya's family as they await her corpse to which they are likely to perform the last rites later in the day.

Her friends remember Priya as a girl of cheerful nature and of being dedicated to her job role. Like her family, they were also planning to celebrate her birthday which falls on November 20. But fate had other plans.

A devastating fire engulfed My EV Store, a multi-brand electric bike showroom on Tuesday evening, where Priya worked as a cashier. While over 40 employees managed to escape, Priya was the lone employee who could not find her way out amid the raging fire. Firefighters discovered her charred body hours later, and her father, Arumugam, was left to grapple with an unspeakable loss.

"She is my world," Arumugam said, as he was still trying to come to terms with reality. "November 20 was supposed to be her day. I had even bought new clothes to surprise her. She always came home by 7.30 PM, but today, she didn't," he said.