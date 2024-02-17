'This Yatra Will Bring Change in Political Scenario;' Says up Congress in-Charge Avinash Pandey

Varanasi: In a statement today, Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey expressed confidence in the potential impact of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on the political scenario.

The state Congress leader emphasized the overwhelming support received by the public of Uttar Pradesh on the first day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in the region. "This yatra will begin in Varanasi. Rahul Gandhi and all leaders will visit Baba Vishwanath in Kashi and offer prayers. Discussions will be held with the skilled artisans of Varanasi. Apart from being PM Modi's constituency, Varanasi is also a pilgrimage site and also a city mentioned in ancient scriptures. It's natural that the people here are enthusiastically joining Rahul ji on this yatra. They have witnessed a flood of people yesterday. People are excited to support Rahul Gandhi's promise of five-point justice. Along with that, they are enthusiastic to participate in this yatra to save democracy. The way the constitution is being weakened and its values undermined, a common person understanding what is happening today, politically, will have severe consequences globally. So, many people are joining this yatra in large numbers. We are happy that in these 8 days of the yatra, Rahul ji is not only receiving support from the regions he is visiting in Uttar Pradesh but also a lot of hope and expectation are pinned on Rahul ji's leadership and the Congress party," Avinash Pandey said.

Responding to Prime Minister Modi's recent comments on the Congress, Pandey addressed the party's resilience amid challenges during the election season. He cited alleged intimidations, including raids and the freezing of accounts.

"The way Congress is being attacked from all sides during the election season is evident. Initially, there were raids, including ED and income tax raids, conducted at the homes of all leaders. They are being intimidated, and people are being prevented from joining the Yatra. Despite that, the response you are witnessing is right in front of you. Yesterday, the accounts of the All India Congress Committee and the All India Youth Congress were frozen. Being the oldest and most national party, Congress undergoes transparent annual audits, yet these actions were taken yesterday to spread misinformation and demoralize Congress leaders. It might be the first time that a ruling party has seized the accounts of another national and oldest party without any evidence. Today, people are self-reflecting on these events," Avinash Pandey said.

He further added, "To address this denial and bring about a positive change in politics, Rahul Ji's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra aims not only for success but also for a transformation in the country's politics." Earlier, Congress general secretary Ajay Maken alleged that the party's accounts have been frozen by the Income Tax department and called it the "freeze of democracy".

In a press conference held at the AICC headquarters in Delhi, Maken said, "I have very disturbing news to share with all of you. The accounts of the Congress party have been frozen and also those of the Youth Congress have been frozen." The Congress leader questioned the motive behind the alleged freeze of party accounts ahead of the forthcoming parliamentary elections. Also on Thursday, Yatra reached Bihar's Aurangabad, where Gandhi came out in praise of the Supreme Court over its verdict striking down electoral bonds, promising to conduct a financial survey across the country if voted to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The Nyay Yatra arrived in Bihar days after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was at the forefront of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, a coalition of opposition parties formed to take on the BJP at the Centre, dumped the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) and joined hands again with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.