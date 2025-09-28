ETV Bharat / state

'I Am Writhing In Inexplicable Grief', Says Vijay After Stampede At TVK Rally In Karur

Karur: Thirty-six people, including eight children, died in a stampede at actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur, about 400 km away from Chennai, on Saturday. While a crowd of 10000 was expected at the event, and permissions were also sought for the number, it turned out to be a much larger crowd at the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) campaign event. Over 58 people have been seriously injured in the incident.

The TVK chief, Vijay, expressed his grief over the incident, saying that "My heart is shattered; I am writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow that words cannot express. I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur. I pray for the swift recovery of those receiving treatment in the hospital.", on X.

The Chief Minister, MK Stalin, announced that a Commission of Inquiry to be led by Justice Aruna Jagadeesan will probe into the deadly incident, apart from announcing an ex gratia of Rs. 10 lakh each to the families of the 36 persons killed.