I Am Winning the Election; People Are Fed up with Om Birla: Prahlad Gunjal

Kota (Rajasthan): Congress candidate from Kota-Bundi constituency Prahlad Gunjal, who is pitted against BJP's Om Birla, on Wednesday claimed that he was winning the polls.

Speaking to ETV Bharat before the poll campaign ended, Gunjal said the voters have decided to teach a lesson to BJP candidate Om Birla. Gunjal alleged that an attempt is being made to smear democracy through the Kota district administration and the local police.

"Thousands of people's homes have been raided. Hundreds of people were arrested. 40 people have been sent to jail. People have taken out a rally to save democracy," claimed Gunjal.

Gunjal also levelled serious allegations against Birla and said he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to investigate the entire matter. "BJP silences people in the name of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). But there are two companies in Kota which are registered in the name of people living in affordable schemes. But it is taking gravel contracts worth Rs 450-450 crore. (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah is silent on such matters," added Gunjal.

On the charge of changing the political party, Gunjal said, "My life has been an open book. I have always fought the battle of ideology, but at the lower level, I have never discriminated between BJP and Congress. Ideology has been killed in the BJP. This time I am winning this election," he added.