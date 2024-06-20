ETV Bharat / state

I Am Not Secure with Current Kolkata Police Contingent in Raj Bhavan: Bengal Guv Bose

author img

By PTI

Published : Jun 20, 2024, 11:06 AM IST

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose expressed concerns over his security due to the presence of Kolkata Police personnel at Raj Bhavan, despite his directive for them to vacate. He communicated his insecurity to CM Banerjee, emphasizing ongoing tensions over security arrangements at the Governor's residence.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose (IANS Photo)

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday said that he was apprehending a threat to his security because of the presence of the current contingent of Kolkata Police posted at Raj Bhavan here.

His statement came days after he ordered the police personnel to vacate the Raj Bhavan premises. They, however, are still on duty in the Governor House.

"I have reasons to believe that the presence of the current officer-in-charge and his team is a threat to my personal security," Bose told PTI. "I have informed Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee that I am insecure with Kolkata Police in Raj Bhavan, but there was no action," he said.

Sources in the Governor House said Bose has complained to the state government that there has been constant snooping by the police personnel posted in Raj Bhavan and he could sense that they were doing it on the insistence of "influencers" from outside.

TAGGED:

KOLKATA POLICE IN RAJ BHAVANBENGAL GUV CV ANANDA BOSE SECURITYBOSE OVER SECURITY AT RAJ BHAVAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.