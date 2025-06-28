ETV Bharat / state

'I Am Not Guilty': Suspended Patwari Accused In Chhattisgarh Bharatmala Project Scam Dies By Suicide

Police have recovered a suicide note from the place where Mishra’s body was found. He had alleged that he was being framed.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 28, 2025 at 3:36 PM IST

Bilaspur: Suresh Mishra, a suspended Patwari linked to the Bharatmala Project fraud here in Chhattisgarh, has died by suicide, police said on Saturday. His body was found at his sister’s farmhouse in Joki village, they said.

According to officials, Mishra (62) was due to retire on June 30 and had been suffering from stress following his suspension. Mishra’s name recently appeared in an FIR linked to the alleged irregularities in land acquisition under the Bilaspur-Urga National Highway, a part of the Bharatmala Project.

“Mishra was one of the accused involved in forging land documents for compensation claims. The FIR was filed on June 25; since then, he had reportedly been distressed,” police said.

Suicide note recovered

Meanwhile, police have recovered a suicide note from the place where Mishra’s body was found. “I am not guilty,” reads the suicide note, in which Mishra also alleged that he was being framed as part of a conspiracy by senior officials

Body sent for a postmortem

Soon after receiving the information, police reached the spot and took the body into their possession. “The body has been kept in the mortuary, and post-mortem is scheduled today. The police have initiated an investigation based on the contents of the suicide note,” said a police officer, Pradeep Arya.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

