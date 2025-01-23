ETV Bharat / state

Hydroponic Weed Worth Rs 3 Cr Seized At Jaipur Airport, 2 Held

Jaipur: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials have seized hydroponic weed, weighing 3.7 kg, from two passengers at the Jaipur International Airport, officials said on Thursday. Both have been arrested, they added.

Acting on a tip-off, the duo, including a woman, who had arrived from Bangkok, were intercepted at Jaipur airport and hydroponic weed worth Rs 3.7 crore was seized from their trolley bags. Both were produced in the court on Wednesday and sent to jail.

It has been learnt that DRI has gone on alert mode following increasing cases of drug smuggling at the airport. When the DRI officials interrogated the two passengers, they could not provide any satisfactory answer. After this, their trolley bags were checked and hydroponic weed, weighing 3.7 kg, was recovered.