Hydroponic Weed Worth Rs 3 Cr Seized At Jaipur Airport, 2 Held

Jaipur: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials have seized hydroponic weed, weighing 3.7 kg, from two passengers at the Jaipur International Airport, officials said on Thursday. Both have been arrested, they added.
Acting on a tip-off, the duo, including a woman, who had arrived from Bangkok, were intercepted at Jaipur airport and hydroponic weed worth Rs 3.7 crore was seized from their trolley bags. Both were produced in the court on Wednesday and sent to jail.
It has been learnt that DRI has gone on alert mode following increasing cases of drug smuggling at the airport. When the DRI officials interrogated the two passengers, they could not provide any satisfactory answer. After this, their trolley bags were checked and hydroponic weed, weighing 3.7 kg, was recovered.
DRI officials are presently trying to gather information about others involved in this case. Efforts are being made to find out from where the contraband came and where it was being supplied.
In a similar case four days ago, customs officials arrested a person at Biju Patnaik International Airport and hydroponic weed worth Rs 7 crore was seized from him. He too had arrived from Bangkok and during scanning of his baggage, 7 kg hydroponic weed was found concealed inside snacks packets.
Read more