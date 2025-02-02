ETV Bharat / state

Hydroponic Weed, Gold, Diamonds Worth More Than Rs 50 CR Seized At Mumbai Airport; 8 Held

Officials seized 50.11 kg of hydroponic weed worth Rs 50.116 crore, diamonds worth Rs 93.8 lakh and 2.073 kg of gold worth Rs 1.5 crore.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Feb 2, 2025, 5:55 PM IST

Mumbai: Hydroponic weed, gold and diamonds worth more than Rs 50 crore were seized, and eight persons have been arrested at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, a customs official said on Sunday.

According to Mumbai Customs, the seizures were made during a special drive between January 28 and January 31. Officials seized 50.11 kg of hydroponic weed worth Rs 50.116 crore, diamonds worth Rs 93.8 lakh and 2.073 kg of gold worth Rs 1.5 crore, the official said.

He said six cases were registered, and eight people were arrested under the Customs Act during the drive.

