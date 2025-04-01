Hydrogen Train Trial Delayed on Jind-Sonipat Route Due To Infrastructure Issues; Officials Aim For May 20 Readiness

Jind: The much-anticipated trial of the hydrogen train on the Jind-Sonipat railway route has been postponed due to infrastructure deficiencies, identified during an inspection.

New Delhi Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Pushpesh Raman Tripathi conducted a surprise inspection at Jind and Narwana stations on Monday, uncovering several issues that need urgent attention before the train can be operational.

A major obstacle in the trial run is the lack of proper water arrangements at the hydrogen plant located at Jind Railway Junction. The plant requires 4,000 litres of water daily to generate hydrogen gas, but there is currently no adequate water supply system in place.

Following the inspection, Tripathi directed officials to resolve this issue immediately. The concerned officials assured that water arrangements would be completed by May 20, after which the hydrogen train trial can be conducted.

The hydrogen train trial was originally scheduled for Tuesday, however, due to the inadequate water supply and other technical shortcomings, it has been postponed indefinitely. Passengers who were looking forward to the trial will have to wait until all the arrangements are finalised.

When Tripathi visited, he also looked over the ongoing works at Jind Junction. Concerned about the European-style restrooms in the new building, he suggested that only one European seat be installed and that the other chairs be Indian-style to accommodate the preferences of the passengers.

Safety problems surfaced during the hydrogen plant inspection. Tripathi asked what to do in the event of a leak-related explosion or fire. Fire hydrants are in place to handle any potential fire incidents, and officials assured that an alarm system has been established to notify personnel in the event of a blast.

Employee safety issues were highlighted in a memorandum made by the Northern Railways Men's Union, Jind branch, under the direction of branch secretary Mehar Singh. The memo emphasised that trackmen, who presently operate without the required safety gear, frequently suffer accidents as a result of their lack of practice equipment. Additionally, it called for the building of a footbridge from platform one to the running room in order to protect training managers and loco pilots.