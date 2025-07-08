'Hydrogen Energy Inevitable': Tamil Nadu Minister As Hyundai, IIT Madras Join Hands For Green Hydrogen Research Hub

Chennai: DRP Raja, the state minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce, on Monday unveiled the design of a state-of-the-art Green Hydrogen Research Center at the Taiyur Discovery Campus of IIT Madras.

The minister said this project, estimated to cost Rs 180 crore, aims to produce hydrogen gas that can be used to power vehicles.

The Green Hydrogen Research Center is being set up jointly by Hyundai Motor India and IIT Madras at the Taiyur campus. Last year in January, an agreement was signed between Hyundai, IIT Madras and the Tamil Nadu Guidance Bureau during the Global Investors Summit for this collaboration. As part of the agreement, the new research center will be built on an area of 65,000 square ft.

Unveiling the design of the facility, Minister Raja highlighted the importance of renewable energy. Addressing the event, he said, "The government understands how important renewable energy is for India. Clean energy from wind farms and solar panels comes without pollution and without high costs."

Model of Green Hydrogen Research Center (IIT Madras)

He added that as the next step, the Tamil Nadu government, in partnership with IIT Madras, is taking a significant initiative towards hydrogen energy, marking the first such effort in India. "Our aim is to generate the energy we need for ourselves. Chief Minister MK Stalin has always emphasised the need to produce goods domestically," he said.

"We must innovate, research and export our own products. Hydrogen energy represents a promising growth sector, and Tamil Nadu is proud to collaborate with Hyundai on this. There was some hesitation around green hydrogen after Trump took over. There has been a delay but hydrogen energy is inevitable and it will definitely come," the minister asserted.

Speaking at the event, Hyundai's Chief Product Officer Gopalakrishnan said, "Hyundai is happy to partner with IIT Madras and the Tamil Nadu government to develop this 65,000 sq ft Green Hydrogen Energy Center at a cost of Rs 180 crore. Efforts are underway to ensure that green hydrogen is accessible to the public at an affordable cost. This is Hyundai's first research center of its kind in the world, and we have chosen Chennai for this."

Also Read

EXCLUSIVE: A Date With The Last Woman of Injikuzhi, Centenarian Kuttiyammal