Hydrochloric Acid Used To Make Water Served With Golgappa Sour, Finds Lab Report

Food scientist Chaturbhuj Meena told ETV Bharat that hydrochloric acid used in toilet cleaners causes serious dental and stomach diseases, fibrosis and even cancer.

A streetside golgappa stall
A streetside golgappa stall (ETV Bharat)
Published : 2 hours ago

Ranchi: Next time you pop up golgappas, think twice. The report from the state food testing laboratory on the water used in making the tangy item can leave many golgappe lovers awestruck. The laboratory found hydrochloric acid in the water along with tamarind and lemon extracts to enhance the sourness which can be life-threatening there is a high chance of getting cancer if consumed for long.

Food scientist Chaturbhuj Meena of the laboratory told ETV Bharat that hydrochloric acid used in factories is dangerous for the tooth and intestines. The lab report has been sent to the food safety officer, Garhwa to take corrective steps.

The food testing laboratory in Ranchi
The food testing laboratory in Ranchi (ETV Bharat)

On October 15, a report was received from Garhwah that toilet cleaners were being mixed in the sour water served with panipuri. After this, a sample was sent to the food laboratory which found hydrochloric acid, used in toilet cleaners, in it.

Expressing concern over the presence of hydrochloric acid in the samples, the former head of the RIMS medicine department, Dr Vidyapati, said this could cause serious dental and stomach diseases, fibrosis and even cancer.

