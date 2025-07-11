Hyderabad's Osmania University To Host Conference On Emerging Global Tourism Trends

Hyderabad: Osmania university is set to host a conference in October aimed at exploring new global tourism opportunities, focusing on emerging destinations, medical tourism, and policy reform. Department of Commerce organises the conference with an aim to bring together central and government representatives, tourism industry leaders, policy experts, and researchers to discuss ways to tap into evolving tourist interests and revive lesser-known locations across India.

The conference comes at a time when post-pandemic travel patterns are witnessing a shift, with more people seeking getaways for cleaner air, mental wellness, and peaceful surroundings. It will spotlight lesser explored tourist destinations in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and North India. It will also suggest strategies to rejuvenate once-popular tourist hubs, stated the University officials.

Speaking about the initiative, Professor D Chennappa, Senior Faculty Member at OU's Commerce Department, noted that medical tourism and mental wellness are becoming central to travel decisions. "In 2024 alone, 7.3 lakh international visitors came to India for medical treatment. Stress relief and lifestyle changes are motivating tourists to seek both physical and emotional rejuvenation," he said.

With India emerging as a global travel hotspot, there has been a notable rise in international tourist arrivals, especially from the USA, UK, Germany, Japan, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. Southern India, in particular, is attracting travelers to its waterfalls, hill stations, and spiritual centres.

In response to these changing dynamics, the Department of Commerce will examine existing tourism policies of both central and state governments, and propose reforms to make destinations more accessible, sustainable, and tourist-friendly. The event will also serve as a platform to present research-backed proposals for improving infrastructure, connectivity, and service quality in the tourism sector.

According to the estimates by the state government, the tourism sector is set to receive investments worth Rs 15,000 crore over the next five years, with the potential to generate around 3 lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities.