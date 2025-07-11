ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad's Osmania University To Host Conference On Emerging Global Tourism Trends

Osmania University will host a major conference to explore emerging global tourism trends, focusing on policy reform, medical tourism, and lesser-known destinations in India.

Osmania University will host a major conference to explore emerging global tourism trends, focusing on policy reform, medical tourism, and lesser-known destinations in India.
File Photo: An aerial view Osmania University (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 11, 2025 at 5:53 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Osmania university is set to host a conference in October aimed at exploring new global tourism opportunities, focusing on emerging destinations, medical tourism, and policy reform. Department of Commerce organises the conference with an aim to bring together central and government representatives, tourism industry leaders, policy experts, and researchers to discuss ways to tap into evolving tourist interests and revive lesser-known locations across India.

The conference comes at a time when post-pandemic travel patterns are witnessing a shift, with more people seeking getaways for cleaner air, mental wellness, and peaceful surroundings. It will spotlight lesser explored tourist destinations in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and North India. It will also suggest strategies to rejuvenate once-popular tourist hubs, stated the University officials.

Speaking about the initiative, Professor D Chennappa, Senior Faculty Member at OU's Commerce Department, noted that medical tourism and mental wellness are becoming central to travel decisions. "In 2024 alone, 7.3 lakh international visitors came to India for medical treatment. Stress relief and lifestyle changes are motivating tourists to seek both physical and emotional rejuvenation," he said.

With India emerging as a global travel hotspot, there has been a notable rise in international tourist arrivals, especially from the USA, UK, Germany, Japan, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. Southern India, in particular, is attracting travelers to its waterfalls, hill stations, and spiritual centres.

In response to these changing dynamics, the Department of Commerce will examine existing tourism policies of both central and state governments, and propose reforms to make destinations more accessible, sustainable, and tourist-friendly. The event will also serve as a platform to present research-backed proposals for improving infrastructure, connectivity, and service quality in the tourism sector.

According to the estimates by the state government, the tourism sector is set to receive investments worth Rs 15,000 crore over the next five years, with the potential to generate around 3 lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Read More

  1. Breathing Life Into Dying Soils, Osmania University Researchers Develop Microbial Remedy To Detox Pesticide-Laden Farmlands
  2. Hyderabad: OU Scientists Develop Affordable Kit To Detect Sepsis In Just 30 Minutes
  3. Osmania University Develops Indigenous Microchip, Set For Release In Six Months

Hyderabad: Osmania university is set to host a conference in October aimed at exploring new global tourism opportunities, focusing on emerging destinations, medical tourism, and policy reform. Department of Commerce organises the conference with an aim to bring together central and government representatives, tourism industry leaders, policy experts, and researchers to discuss ways to tap into evolving tourist interests and revive lesser-known locations across India.

The conference comes at a time when post-pandemic travel patterns are witnessing a shift, with more people seeking getaways for cleaner air, mental wellness, and peaceful surroundings. It will spotlight lesser explored tourist destinations in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and North India. It will also suggest strategies to rejuvenate once-popular tourist hubs, stated the University officials.

Speaking about the initiative, Professor D Chennappa, Senior Faculty Member at OU's Commerce Department, noted that medical tourism and mental wellness are becoming central to travel decisions. "In 2024 alone, 7.3 lakh international visitors came to India for medical treatment. Stress relief and lifestyle changes are motivating tourists to seek both physical and emotional rejuvenation," he said.

With India emerging as a global travel hotspot, there has been a notable rise in international tourist arrivals, especially from the USA, UK, Germany, Japan, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. Southern India, in particular, is attracting travelers to its waterfalls, hill stations, and spiritual centres.

In response to these changing dynamics, the Department of Commerce will examine existing tourism policies of both central and state governments, and propose reforms to make destinations more accessible, sustainable, and tourist-friendly. The event will also serve as a platform to present research-backed proposals for improving infrastructure, connectivity, and service quality in the tourism sector.

According to the estimates by the state government, the tourism sector is set to receive investments worth Rs 15,000 crore over the next five years, with the potential to generate around 3 lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Read More

  1. Breathing Life Into Dying Soils, Osmania University Researchers Develop Microbial Remedy To Detox Pesticide-Laden Farmlands
  2. Hyderabad: OU Scientists Develop Affordable Kit To Detect Sepsis In Just 30 Minutes
  3. Osmania University Develops Indigenous Microchip, Set For Release In Six Months

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

OSMANIA UNIVERSITYGLOBAL TOURISM TRENDSTELANGANA TOURISMOSMANIA UNIVERSITY HOST CONFERENCE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Between Flood And Fear: 800 Villagers, 16 Pillars and A School Too Far

Stop Killing Games: 1 Million Voices Say ‘No’ To Vanishing Online-Only Video Games

From Anarkali To Modi Mango: Over 1,000 Varieties Showcase At Mango Festival In Lucknow

Re-Writing Bhagavad Gita: Maharashtra Youth Revives Timeless Text In Modi, Brahmi Script

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.