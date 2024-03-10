Hyderabadi Woman Murdered by Husband in Australia

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Hyderabad: In a macabre incident, a Hyderabadi woman was murdered by her husband in Australia. According to sources, Ashokraj killed his wife Shweta and dumped the body in a bin on the roadside. After the murder, he brought his son to India and left him with his in-laws. Later, he went to Australia. The Victoria Police in Australia found the body and launched a probe into the murder and arrested Ashokraj. Further details in this connection are awaited.

