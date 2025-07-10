ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad: Woman Kills Father With Help Of Mother, Boyfriend; Dumps Body In Pond

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old woman allegedly killed her father with the help of her mother and boyfriend in Hyderabad, police said on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Vadluri Lingam, a resident of Muggula Basti, Kavadiguda, they said.

The three accused have been arrested in connection with the case. According to police officials, Vadluri Lingam was found dead in Edulabad Lake on July 7. Officials who spotted the body informed the police. The police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

During the investigation, Ghatkesar Circle Inspector P. Parasuram, DI Srinivas, and officers SIs Sekhar and Saikumar revealed that Lingam had been killed by his own daughter Manisha, wife Sharada (40), and Manisha’s boyfriend Mohammed Javed (24).

Lingam, a security guard in the Old City and his wife, Sharada, employed as a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) sweeper, had two daughters. Manisha, the elder daughter, was previously married but had been in an extramarital relationship with Javed, who was a friend of her husband. After learning about the affair, her husband left her. She then moved into a rented house in Moula Ali with Javed.