Hyderabad: Woman Kills Father With Help Of Mother, Boyfriend; Dumps Body In Pond

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old woman allegedly killed her father with the help of her mother and boyfriend in Hyderabad, police said on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Vadluri Lingam, a resident of Muggula Basti, Kavadiguda, they said.
The three accused have been arrested in connection with the case. According to police officials, Vadluri Lingam was found dead in Edulabad Lake on July 7. Officials who spotted the body informed the police. The police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.
During the investigation, Ghatkesar Circle Inspector P. Parasuram, DI Srinivas, and officers SIs Sekhar and Saikumar revealed that Lingam had been killed by his own daughter Manisha, wife Sharada (40), and Manisha’s boyfriend Mohammed Javed (24).
Lingam, a security guard in the Old City and his wife, Sharada, employed as a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) sweeper, had two daughters. Manisha, the elder daughter, was previously married but had been in an extramarital relationship with Javed, who was a friend of her husband. After learning about the affair, her husband left her. She then moved into a rented house in Moula Ali with Javed.
Lingam was against his daughter’s relationship and confronted her several times. Sharada claimed Lingam also suspected her of infidelity and often quarrelled with her. According to official sources, on July 5, Manisha procured sleeping pills and gave them to her mother to mix into toddy. Lingam fell unconscious after drinking it, and later that night, the trio killed him.
After carrying out the crime, the trio went to watch a movie and then dumped Lingam’s body in a lake in Edulabad. The police recovered the CCTV footage near the pond and found the statements of the trio inconsistent. All three accused have been arrested and remanded, police said.
