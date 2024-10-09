ETV Bharat / state

Woman Leaves Husband To Elope With Cabby Boyfriend; Held At Airport, Sent Back Home

The woman, who has been married for 17 years, visited Hyderabad for her mother's funeral in February and fell in love with a taxi driver.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 58 minutes ago

In a dramatic turn of events, a woman from London left her husband and two children to be with her new boyfriend, a professional taxi driver in Telangana.
Hyderabad: In a dramatic turn of events, a woman from London left her husband and two children to be with her new boyfriend, a professional taxi driver in Telangana. The RGIA (Rajiv Gandhi International Airport) police, acting on a complaint from her husband, detained her in Goa and sent her back to London on Tuesday.

The woman, originally from Alwal in Telangana had been married for 17 years and was living a comfortable life with her husband and children in London. According to the police, trouble began earlier this year when she visited Hyderabad for her mother's funeral in February.

During her visit, she hired a taxi and paid the fare online, which led to the driver, Siva, saving her number. He began chatting with her, and over time, she became enamoured by his advances.

The situation escalated when her husband's mother passed away on September 16. While her husband travelled to Hyderabad to attend the funeral, the woman, leaving her two children behind, secretly flew to Hyderabad on September 30 to celebrate Siva's birthday.

When the children noticed their mother's delay in returning home, the husband tried contacting her but received no response. Confused and alarmed, he made inquiries and found that she had traveled to Hyderabad.

After several failed attempts to reach her, the woman finally contacted her husband, giving conflicting explanations. At one point, she claimed she had a return flight booked to London, while later, she said she was kidnapped and being held at a private hostel in Shamshabad.

Worried and nervous, her husband’s friends and the police were alerted. Based on cell phone tower data, the police traced her location to Goa. They immediately rushed there, detained her, and arranged for her to return to London.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the taxi driver, Siva, and an investigation is underway. The incident has shocked both families, with further legal proceedings likely to follow.

