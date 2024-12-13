Hyderabad Tragedy: Man Kills Wife And Son, Dies By Suicide

Hyderabad: A 41-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife and son before taking his own life, with family disputes suspected to be the cause, officials said on Friday.

According to officials, Siraj, originally from Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh, had been living in Hyderabad for the past six years, working at a bangle store in Begumbazar.

Officials said that on Thursday night, Siraj and his wife Eliya (35) had a heated argument that escalated into violence. According to police, Siraj, driven by suspicions about his wife, allegedly strangled Eliya and their elder son in the early hours of Friday morning. He then ended his life in their rented accommodation here.

Chandrashekhar, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Abids Division, said, "The incident occurred in the presence of their younger son, who witnessed the horrific scene. The boy, terrified, ran to Siraj's colleagues for help, who then alerted the police."

Chandrashekhar added, "Upon arrival around 4.30 am, the police found the bodies of Eliya and her son, along with Siraj's body, A suicide note left by Siraj revealed his motive, stating that he killed his wife due to suspicions about her behaviour. He expressed regret and asked for forgiveness from his parents."

He said, "We believe Siraj was under immense emotional distress. The family had only recently relocated from Uttar Pradesh, and preliminary investigation reveals that there were some unresolved issues."

"The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination at Osmania General Hospital. The police are investigating the family's Background in Faizabad to understand the full circumstances behind the tragedy," Chandrashekhar added.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.