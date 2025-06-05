ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Trader Duped Of Rs 3.28 Crore In Forex Trading Scam

Hyderabad: A 59-year-old trader from Jubilee Hills has fallen victim to cyber fraud in the name of Forex trading, losing a total of Rs 3.28 crore. The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has registered a case following a complaint filed by the victim.

According to officials, the trader had been actively involved in online Forex trading. A few days ago, he received a link on his mobile phone claiming to be from a reputed trading company. After clicking the link, he was added to a group where he was advised to convert his Indian currency into USDT (a cryptocurrency pegged to the US dollar) to continue trading.

Trusting the process, the trader began transferring funds online to the bank accounts provided by the scammers from January 8 to May 19. The fraudsters kept him engaged with promises of profits and account upgrades. However, when he attempted to withdraw the invested amount, he was told to first pay Rs 60 lakh as a tax fee.

The deception didn’t end there. He was later instructed to withdraw Rs 88,888 and Rs 8,88,888 as test withdrawals. When he refused, the scammers claimed he had made a "wrong entry" and now needed to pay Rs 80 lakh as a security deposit. As the victim delayed the payment, he was further asked to pay Rs 32 lakh as a late fee and then Rs 35 lakh as a currency exchange commission.