ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Trader Duped Of Rs 3.28 Crore In Forex Trading Scam

A Hyderabad trader lost Rs 3.28 crore in a forex trading scam after cybercriminals lured him with cryptocurrency promises.

Etv Bharat
Representational image. (Etv Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 5, 2025 at 5:40 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: A 59-year-old trader from Jubilee Hills has fallen victim to cyber fraud in the name of Forex trading, losing a total of Rs 3.28 crore. The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has registered a case following a complaint filed by the victim.

According to officials, the trader had been actively involved in online Forex trading. A few days ago, he received a link on his mobile phone claiming to be from a reputed trading company. After clicking the link, he was added to a group where he was advised to convert his Indian currency into USDT (a cryptocurrency pegged to the US dollar) to continue trading.

Trusting the process, the trader began transferring funds online to the bank accounts provided by the scammers from January 8 to May 19. The fraudsters kept him engaged with promises of profits and account upgrades. However, when he attempted to withdraw the invested amount, he was told to first pay Rs 60 lakh as a tax fee.

The deception didn’t end there. He was later instructed to withdraw Rs 88,888 and Rs 8,88,888 as test withdrawals. When he refused, the scammers claimed he had made a "wrong entry" and now needed to pay Rs 80 lakh as a security deposit. As the victim delayed the payment, he was further asked to pay Rs 32 lakh as a late fee and then Rs 35 lakh as a currency exchange commission.

Even after making these payments, the fraudsters labelled him a VIP member and demanded bank service charges. The final blow came when they said his credit score was too low and the funds could not be withdrawn unless he paid an additional Rs 1.22 crore as a credit repair deposit.

Realising he had been thoroughly duped, the victim called the cybercrime helpline 1930 and lodged a complaint. TGCSB officials are currently investigating the scam, which has exposed the sophisticated tactics employed by cybercriminals to exploit online traders.

Read more: Cybercriminals In Hyderabad Create Fake Job Portal Mimicking Sagarmala Project To Dupe Youths

Hyderabad: A 59-year-old trader from Jubilee Hills has fallen victim to cyber fraud in the name of Forex trading, losing a total of Rs 3.28 crore. The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) has registered a case following a complaint filed by the victim.

According to officials, the trader had been actively involved in online Forex trading. A few days ago, he received a link on his mobile phone claiming to be from a reputed trading company. After clicking the link, he was added to a group where he was advised to convert his Indian currency into USDT (a cryptocurrency pegged to the US dollar) to continue trading.

Trusting the process, the trader began transferring funds online to the bank accounts provided by the scammers from January 8 to May 19. The fraudsters kept him engaged with promises of profits and account upgrades. However, when he attempted to withdraw the invested amount, he was told to first pay Rs 60 lakh as a tax fee.

The deception didn’t end there. He was later instructed to withdraw Rs 88,888 and Rs 8,88,888 as test withdrawals. When he refused, the scammers claimed he had made a "wrong entry" and now needed to pay Rs 80 lakh as a security deposit. As the victim delayed the payment, he was further asked to pay Rs 32 lakh as a late fee and then Rs 35 lakh as a currency exchange commission.

Even after making these payments, the fraudsters labelled him a VIP member and demanded bank service charges. The final blow came when they said his credit score was too low and the funds could not be withdrawn unless he paid an additional Rs 1.22 crore as a credit repair deposit.

Realising he had been thoroughly duped, the victim called the cybercrime helpline 1930 and lodged a complaint. TGCSB officials are currently investigating the scam, which has exposed the sophisticated tactics employed by cybercriminals to exploit online traders.

Read more: Cybercriminals In Hyderabad Create Fake Job Portal Mimicking Sagarmala Project To Dupe Youths

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HYDERABAD TRADERDUPED OF RS 3 CROREFOREX TRADING SCAMCYBERCRIMINALSTELANGANA CYBER SECURITY BUREAU

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.