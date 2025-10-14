ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Tops Country In Online Harassment Of Women, Children

Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad has claimed an unfortunate distinction of ranking first in India for online harassment of children and women. As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, 2023, Hyderabad accounts for the highest number of registered cases among metros, highlighting a growing concern for digital safety.

The report pointed out that across 19 metro cities, a total of 373 cases of online harassment were registered last year. Out of these, 163 cases, or 43.69 percent, occurred in Hyderabad. These incidents encompass a range of harassment, including cyberbullying, sending obscene messages and morphing photographs on social media.

Police officials attributed the high number of cases to the prompt registration of FIRs, as victims and authorities have become more vigilant in reporting complaints. This increased awareness has brought more cases to light but also underscored the persistent problem of online abuse targeting vulnerable groups, they added.