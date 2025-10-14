Hyderabad Tops Country In Online Harassment Of Women, Children
Of 373 cases of online harassment registered across India last year, 163 cases occurred in Hyderabad.
Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad has claimed an unfortunate distinction of ranking first in India for online harassment of children and women. As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, 2023, Hyderabad accounts for the highest number of registered cases among metros, highlighting a growing concern for digital safety.
The report pointed out that across 19 metro cities, a total of 373 cases of online harassment were registered last year. Out of these, 163 cases, or 43.69 percent, occurred in Hyderabad. These incidents encompass a range of harassment, including cyberbullying, sending obscene messages and morphing photographs on social media.
Police officials attributed the high number of cases to the prompt registration of FIRs, as victims and authorities have become more vigilant in reporting complaints. This increased awareness has brought more cases to light but also underscored the persistent problem of online abuse targeting vulnerable groups, they added.
Hyderabad also leads the country in spreading false information and propaganda on social media. Out of 72 such cases reported across 19 metro cities, 54 were registered in Hyderabad. The city was followed by Chennai with 13 cases and Mumbai with two cases.
Experts said the rise of online harassment and misinformation calls for stricter monitoring, public awareness campaigns and enhanced digital literacy, especially among women, children and young social media users. Authorities are urging citizens to remain vigilant, report suspicious activity promptly and educate themselves about safe online practices.
With a growing digital footprint, Hyderabad faces a critical need to balance technological convenience with digital safety, ensuring that the internet remains a space for learning, communication and creativity rather than harassment and fear.
