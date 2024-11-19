ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Teen Raped, Killed By Instagram Friend; Three Held

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by a youth with whom she was connected on Instagram for a few months in Hyderabad's Miyapur area. The accused, Vignesh alias Chintu (22) has been arrested along with his accomplice Saket and his wife Kalyani, who helped him to dump the body.

Miyapur Police inspector Kranti and SI Venkateshwarlu revealed the details of the case on Monday. Kranti said the victim, a resident of TN Nagar in Miyapur, had recently completed her intermediate education. Seven months ago, she befriended Vignesh, a band player from Uppuguda, on Instagram. Their friendship soon turned into love and on October 20, she left home to meet Vignesh, who had promised to marry her.

Initially, Vignesh took the victim to his friend, Saket’s house in Hanumannagar in Chatrinaka. However, due to space constraint they rented a house in Sridatta Nagar in Mirpet. The girl was in touch with her family, claiming she was staying with her friends.

Police said that Vignesh had sexually assaulted the victim, promising to marry her, and when she pressurised him, they exchanged garlands at a private ceremony in their rented house.

On November 8, Vignesh suspected the girl of talking to others on Instagram and this led to a heated argument. Vignesh smashed her head against a wall and then sought Saket and Kalyani’s help to dispose off her body.