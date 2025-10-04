Hyderabad Student Shot Dead In US; Ex-Minister Urges Govt's Cooperation
Pole Chandrasekhar was shot in Dallas while working at a fuel station, where the assailant came for refuelling. Authorities are coordinating with the Indian consulate.
Published : October 4, 2025
Updated : October 4, 2025
Hyderabad: A youth from LB Nagar of Telangana's Hyderabad was shot dead in the United States on Friday morning. Pole Chandrasekhar, the victim, had completed his Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) in 2023 and went to the US for higher studies.
As per reports, Chandrasekhar was shot in Dallas while working at a fuel station, where the assailant had reportedly come for refuelling. The incident has left his family and friends in deep shock and grief.
Former Minister Harish Rao, along with local MLA Sudheer Reddy, met with the bereaved family in BN Reddy Nagar to offer condolences and support. "It is extremely heartbreaking to see the parents' grief. Their son, who had immense potential and was expected to achieve great heights, is no more," Rao said in anguish.
Rao also appealed to the government to take immediate steps to ensure that Chandrasekhar's body is brought back safely to Hyderabad for the family to perform his last rites. Local authorities in Dallas are investigating the shooting, and more details regarding the motive are yet to be confirmed.
Friends and neighbours described Chandrasekhar as a bright and hardworking student with dreams of making a mark in his field. His untimely death has not only shocked his family but also the community in LB Nagar and beyond. This tragic incident has raised concerns among students in Telangana and their families about the safety of pursuing education abroad.
Authorities in Hyderabad are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Indian consulate in the US to support Chandrasekhar's family during this time of difficulty. While the community is mourning the loss of a promising young life, many have expressed hope that the authorities will take strict action against those responsible for this senseless act of violence.
