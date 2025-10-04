ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Student Shot Dead In US; Ex-Minister Urges Govt's Cooperation

Hyderabad: A youth from LB Nagar of Telangana's Hyderabad was shot dead in the United States on Friday morning. Pole Chandrasekhar, the victim, had completed his Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) in 2023 and went to the US for higher studies.

As per reports, Chandrasekhar was shot in Dallas while working at a fuel station, where the assailant had reportedly come for refuelling. The incident has left his family and friends in deep shock and grief.

Former Minister Harish Rao, along with local MLA Sudheer Reddy, met with the bereaved family in BN Reddy Nagar to offer condolences and support. "It is extremely heartbreaking to see the parents' grief. Their son, who had immense potential and was expected to achieve great heights, is no more," Rao said in anguish.