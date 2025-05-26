ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Sisters Set Sixth World Record In Karate

Two Hyderabad sisters achieved their sixth world record in karate martial arts, performing 121 moves in 9 minutes 36 seconds

Sisters G Amrutha Reddy and G Ghana Santhoshini Reddy receive certificates (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 26, 2025 at 3:56 PM IST

Hyderabad: A sister duo from Hyderabad are on a spree of setting world records in their favourite martial art, Karate. On Sunday, Sisters G Amrutha Reddy and G Ghana Santhoshini Reddym, who hail from Telangana's capital, set their sixth world record by demonstrating 121 self-defence techniques in just 9 minutes and 36 seconds, here in an event held on Sunday at the GVR Karate Academy in Narayanaguda.

"We aimed to finish the feat in 11 minutes, but did it in just 9 minutes 36 seconds," said Amrutha Reddy. "Since 2015, our academy has been organising Telangana Formation Day celebrations. As part of these events, my sister and I together have achieved six world records. We are dedicating the latest award to the martyrs in Operation Sindoor," said Amrutha.

The Wonder Book of Records and the Limca Book of Records recognised the sisters' achievement as their representatives witnessed the sisters' feat. Notably, for the past eleven years, they have been consistently (every two years) setting world records in karate by choosing specific skills.

Narender Goud, representative of the Wonder Book of Records, and Vijayalakshmi, representative of the Limca Book of Records, presented the certificates. Their achievement stands as a testament to women’s empowerment through self-defence and discipline.

