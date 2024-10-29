ETV Bharat / state

'Golu 2', Showstopper At Hyderabad Sadar Festival, A Carnival Of Bulls

Several attractive bulls will participate in the procession during Sadar Sammelan in Hyderabad, which is an annual carnival organised by the Yadav community.

Bulls will parade at Sadar Sammelan (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Hyderabad: The annual 'Sadar Sammelan', a carnival of bulls, is celebrated by the Yadav community every year after Diwali. On the occasion, Hyderabad will host a display of champion bulls, each with unique characteristics and towering statures.

Edla Haribabu Yadav, state president of the Akhil Bharat Yadav Mahasabha, along with his sons Varun Yadav and Abhinandan Yadav will organise the festival this time and Gholu 2, a champion bull brought from Haryana for the carnival, is expected to hog limelight.

The festival showcases an array of bulls that parade through the streets, symbolising strength and community pride. This year's star, Gholu 2, is already drawing significant attention with his impressive attributes.

Special characteristics of Golu 2:

  • Breed - Murrah
  • Height - 8 feet
  • Length - 14 feet
  • Weight - 3000 kg
  • Diet - Rich blend of fruits, sugarcane, dry fruits and 20 litres of milk in morning and evening
  • Routine: Gets daily oil massages, twice-a-day baths and a five-km walk under the care of two attendants

Apart from Gholu-2, other impressive bulls who would participate at the procession are 'Srikrishna', 'Shaira', 'Vidayak', and 'Badshah'. Each is unique in its its own way and will add to the festival's grandeur. Seven-foot tall 'Srikrishna', weighing 1500 kg, was recently recognised as the 'Indian Tallest Bull'.

The Sadar Sammelan has turned into a cultural spectacle in Hyderabad, attracting crowds from across the city. This year’s event is expected to be a grand occasion, offering a blend of tradition, celebration and community unity that reflects the Yadav heritage and Hyderabad’s rich cultural tapestry.

