Hyderabad Resident Wins 17-Year-Long Legal Battle Over Faulty Parking Space

The respondent company, IJM-Sitco Pvt Ltd, agreed to pay Rs 10 lakh to Shiva K Rao for the parking slot bought by him in 2006.

(ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 12, 2025 at 7:02 PM IST

Hyderabad: After a 17-year-long legal battle, a Hyderabad resident will receive Rs 10 lakh as compensation for a faulty car parking space. In 2006, Shiva K Rao, a private firm employee, purchased a flat in A-Block of Rain Tree Park, Malaysia Township, and paid separately for a parking slot.

However, the space allotted to him had leaking pipes and was too narrow to place his car comfortably. Despite repeated requests, the Andhra Pradesh Housing Board (APHB) and its joint venture partner, IJM-Sitco Pvt Ltd, refused to change the slot.

In 2008, Rao approached the Rangareddy District Consumer Commission, which ruled in his favour in 2011. Challenging the verdict, the builders appealed to the State Consumer Commission, but their plea was dismissed in 2013, with an additional case cost of Rs 10,000.

Following this, the builders filed a review petition before the National Consumer Commission. On October 27, 2020, Rao, arguing his case, again emerged victorious. Meanwhile, he had filed an execution petition in 2014 to enforce the State Commission's order, but its implementation was delayed till the conclusion of the national-level case.

On Monday, the dispute was resolved. Since providing an alternative parking space was no longer possible, the respondent company agreed to pay Rs 10 lakh, which has been deposited into Rao's account.

With the compensation paid, Rangareddy District Commission President Lathakumari and member Jawaharbabu closed the execution petition, marking the end of a prolonged but determined legal struggle that began when Rao was 37 and ended at the age of 54.

