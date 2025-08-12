ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Resident Wins 17-Year-Long Legal Battle Over Faulty Parking Space

Hyderabad: After a 17-year-long legal battle, a Hyderabad resident will receive Rs 10 lakh as compensation for a faulty car parking space. In 2006, Shiva K Rao, a private firm employee, purchased a flat in A-Block of Rain Tree Park, Malaysia Township, and paid separately for a parking slot.

However, the space allotted to him had leaking pipes and was too narrow to place his car comfortably. Despite repeated requests, the Andhra Pradesh Housing Board (APHB) and its joint venture partner, IJM-Sitco Pvt Ltd, refused to change the slot.

In 2008, Rao approached the Rangareddy District Consumer Commission, which ruled in his favour in 2011. Challenging the verdict, the builders appealed to the State Consumer Commission, but their plea was dismissed in 2013, with an additional case cost of Rs 10,000.

Following this, the builders filed a review petition before the National Consumer Commission. On October 27, 2020, Rao, arguing his case, again emerged victorious. Meanwhile, he had filed an execution petition in 2014 to enforce the State Commission's order, but its implementation was delayed till the conclusion of the national-level case.