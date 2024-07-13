ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Realtor Killed By Son, Who Feared Father Would Transfer Property To 3rd Wife

Hyderabad: Telangana Police on Saturday unearthed the murder case of realtor Kammari Krishna and arrested his son, who allegedly engaged contract killers to kill his father.

The accused had allegedly hired the killers for Rs 25 lakh, apprehending that his father would transfer his entire property to his third wife, police said.

Three days back, Krishna was brutally murdered by some unidentified miscreants in his farm house in Kammadanam village in Shadnagar of Rangareddy district. After which, police had registered a murder case.

Shamshabad DCP Rajesh said the accused is the son of Krishna's first wife. It has been learnt that Krishna neglected his first wife and her children after getting married for the second time. Later, he married another woman, Pavani, who has a 16-month-old daughter, he said.

Property of Rs 16 crore was registered in Krishna's name. Fearing that his father would transfer this to his third wife, the accused hatched a plan to kill him. He approached Krishna's bodyguard, Baba Sivanand alias Baba and promised to pay him Rs 25 lakh for the work. Baba took an advance of Rs 2 lakh and reached Krishna's farm house along with Jeelakarra Ganesh alias Laddu and a minor boy at around 5.30 pm on July 10.