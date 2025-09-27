ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad: Musi River Overflows Leaving Passengers Stranded; Telangana CM Orders To Bring Everyone To Safety

Hyderabad: Musi River is overflowing in the middle of Hyderabad city as the gates of the twin reservoirs were lifted due to heavy rains upstream, and a huge flood was released downstream. It took a huge shape after midnight on Friday.

The flood flowed six feet above the Chadarghat low-level bridge and 10 feet above the Moosarambagh bridge. Two bridges leading to the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) were submerged. The flood of Musi reached the bus stand. Thousands of passengers were trapped in the bus stand. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy alerted the Telangana Police, Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GMHC) officials to bring the passengers out safely. Reddy personally reviewed the situation at midnight.

As the Musi continues to rise, people in the riverside colonies spent the middle of the night in panic. The twin reservoirs Himayatsagar and Osmansagar (Gandipet) are full to the brim with rains for the past few days. The rains from Thursday night to Friday in the upper reaches have increased the flow into the twin reservoirs. As a result, 13,500 cusecs of water were released downstream. As the flow from the upper reaches increased, 35,000 cusecs of water were released after 8 PM, creating panic along the Musi. Musi has never seen such a flow in recent times. The construction equipment of the flyover that was in progress at the Musarambagh bridge was washed away.

Several colonies, including Ambedkar Basti, were submerged on both sides of the river. Authorities shifted hundreds of people to nearby rehabilitation centres. Many families in Musanagar and Shankarnagar slums were forcibly taken out of their homes after they refused to vacate their homes. The Telangana Police stopped vehicular traffic on these two bridges. As a result, traffic problems arose between Dilsukhnagar and Koti. The Outer Ring Road (ORR) service roads at Narsingi were closed, causing severe disruption to vehicular traffic. GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan asked people not to come out unless it was an emergency. The National Highway towards Patancheru was submerged.

The roads from Kulsumpura to Puranapool, Chadarghat Causeway Bridge and Moosarambagh Bridge were completely closed, and the police imposed traffic restrictions.

Knee-deep floods have flooded the National Highway 65 between Isnapur and Rudraram in Patancheru mandal. The EC and Musi ravines are flowing on both sides, inundating crop fields. All the crops of farmers from Moinabad, Shamshabad, Shabad, Shankarpalli and Gandipet mandals were submerged.