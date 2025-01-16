ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Police Uncover Extramarital Affair Behind Two Killed In Puppalaguda

Police uncover an extramarital affair as the motive behind the double murder of Ankit Saket and Bindu Diwakar in Puppalaguda, with several suspects in custody.

Police uncover an extramarital affair as the motive behind the double murder of Ankit Saket and Bindu Diwakar in Puppalaguda, with several suspects in custody.
Hyderabad Police Uncover Extramarital Affair Behind Two Killed In Puppalaguda (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 16, 2025, 3:44 PM IST

Hyderabad: Days after the bodies of a couple were found in a quarry at an under-construction site at Puppalaguda, the Hyderabad Police revealed that an extramarital affair was behind the killings. According to Hyderabad Police, the victims, Ankit Saket (25) and Bindu Diwakar were reported missing days before their bodies were discovered near the Ananthapadmanabhaswamy mounds on January 14.

Police said that Bindu, originally from Madhya Pradesh, was married to Sonu Diwakar, a resident of Chhattisgarh. While her husband worked in Chhattisgarh, Bindu had relocated to Hyderabad with their three children. Police revealed that it was during her stay in the city that Bindu developed a relationship with Ankit Saket, a housekeeper from Chhattisgarh.

According to police, Diwakar filed a missing person report for Bindu on January 8, and three days later, Saket's brother also reported him missing. The bodies were discovered near Puppalaguda by locals on January 14. Saket's body had multiple stab wounds and severe injuries from a granite stone, while Bindu's body showed head injuries, likely caused by a stone.

Investigations further revealed that on January 8, Saket had picked up Bindu from Vanasthalipuram, and the two stayed at a friend's house in Nanakramguda for three days. On January 11, they received a phone call which lured them to Ananthapadmanabhswamy Guttala, where they met a group of individuals, consumed alcohol, and had an argument. During the altercation, Saket was stabbed and Bindu was also killed while attempting to flee, police said.

Police said that three suspects are in custody, and five special teams are investigating the case, with one team dispatched to Madhya Pradesh to pursue further leads.

