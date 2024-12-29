ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Police Probe 'Derogatory' Social Media Posts Targetting Cops, Communities

Hyderabad: The city police have registered cases and launched investigations against individuals accused of posting "derogatory" messages and videos on social media, including one targeting the police.

A separate case has also been registered over alleged insults to a particular community.

The investigation was initiated after a complaint was received in October, claiming that two individuals associated with social media channels had made derogatory comments against the Christian community. During the course of the probe, it was discovered that another individual had also posted videos inciting Hindus in support of one of the accused.