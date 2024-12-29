ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Police Probe 'Derogatory' Social Media Posts Targetting Cops, Communities

The city police have registered cases and launched investigations against individuals accused of posting "derogatory" messages and videos on social media.

Hyderabad: The city police have registered cases and launched investigations against individuals accused of posting "derogatory" messages and videos on social media, including one targeting the police.

A separate case has also been registered over alleged insults to a particular community.

The investigation was initiated after a complaint was received in October, claiming that two individuals associated with social media channels had made derogatory comments against the Christian community. During the course of the probe, it was discovered that another individual had also posted videos inciting Hindus in support of one of the accused.

The police have warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found uploading videos on social media that defame, insult, or hurt the sentiments of any community.

A police release emphasised the authorities' commitment to addressing such offences.

