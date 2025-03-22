ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad: Police Officer Dies After Being Hit By Bus

A senior police officer, out on a morning walk, died after he was hit by a local bus in Hayathnagar on Saturday.

A senior police officer, out on a morning walk, died after he was hit by a local bus in Hayathnagar on Saturday.
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 22, 2025, 4:48 PM IST

Hyderabad: A 57-year-old police officer died after being hit by a bus in Hayathnagar on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred at 4.40 am when Additional Superintendent of Police T M Nandeeswara Babji was out for a walk. An Andhra Pradesh RTC bus struck him while he was crossing the road, they added. Babji fell, sustained severe injuries, and died on the spot, according to Hayathnagar police.

Preliminary investigations suggest the bus, travelling from Abdullapurmet to Hayathnagar, was being driven at high speed in a rash and negligent manner, police added. The Additional SP was posted at the DGP office in Hyderabad. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Hyderabad: A 57-year-old police officer died after being hit by a bus in Hayathnagar on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred at 4.40 am when Additional Superintendent of Police T M Nandeeswara Babji was out for a walk. An Andhra Pradesh RTC bus struck him while he was crossing the road, they added. Babji fell, sustained severe injuries, and died on the spot, according to Hayathnagar police.

Preliminary investigations suggest the bus, travelling from Abdullapurmet to Hayathnagar, was being driven at high speed in a rash and negligent manner, police added. The Additional SP was posted at the DGP office in Hyderabad. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

POLICE OFFICER HIT BY BUSHAYATHNAGAR ACCIDENTHYDERABAD POLICE OFFICER ACCIDDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.