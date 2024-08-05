ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Police Inspector, 5 Constables Suspended Over 'Torture' Of Dalit Woman In Theft Case

Hyderabad: Detective inspector Ramireddy and five constables of Shadnagar police station in Telangana's Rangareddy district were suspended on Monday in connection with alleged torture of a Dalit woman, who was taken into custody in a theft case a few back.

The action comes after allegations of the woman being subjected to alleged custodial torture had surfaced. Cyberabad CP Avinash Mahanty issued the suspension order today after ACP Rangaswamy investigated the incident and handed over the report to him.

Nagender, a PMP doctor residing in Dalitwada, had lodged a police complaint on July 24, alleging that 22.5 tolas of gold and Rs 2 lakh cash were missing from his house. On July 26, Detective CI Ramireddy called Bhimaiah and Sunitha, who live opposite Nagender's house and work as labourers, to the police station for questioning. The two told police that they were not involved in the theft.

However, at around 9 pm on July 30, police again picked up Sunita and took her to the police station, where she was brutally tortured, to get a confession from her. It has been alleged that the officer had also beaten up her 13-year-old son in front of her when she refused to confess. The victim later said that the complainant sent her home in a vehicle as she had fallen unconscious due to the alleged torture. The incident drew severe criticism from all quarters.