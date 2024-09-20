ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Police Arrest Bengaluru Man For Conning NRIs On Dating Apps

Instead of direct bank transfers, Bedi would have the amount sent through platforms such as Jelly, later transferring the funds to his accounts. ( Pexel )

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Cybercrime Police on Thursday arrested a former techie in Brookefield, Bangalore for allegedly luring NRIs on dating apps by asking them to send private photos and subsequently extorting money by blackmailing them. The police traced Riddh Bedi, 26, a resident of Brookfield, following a complaint from a Hyderabad resident citing that his son residing in California, USA.

The police traced Riddh Bedi, 26, a resident of Brookfield, following a complaint from a Hyderabad resident citing that his son residing in California, USA had been unknowingly involved in a sextortion scam through dating website Seeking.com and conned of $1,721 or Rs 60,679. The police seized a laptop, two mobile phones and other mobile equipment used by him.

Police said Bedi had studied mechanical engineering in California and returned to India after living in the US for six years. He turned into a cyber criminal after losing his job, the police said. "He was forced to turn into an online scammer after facing financial constraints," police added.

Bedi's Tactics: He would collect photos of attractive women from dating sites, create fake profiles, and even chat with men to rob them of exorbitant amounts. To avoid getting into trouble with the Indian police, he primarily targeted Americans and expatriate Indians, posing as a woman and engaging in private conversations.