Second-Year NIT Warangal Student Found Dead; Police Suspect Suicide

Kazipet: A B.Tech second-year student of NIT Warangal died by suicide on Thursday (April 10), leaving the campus community in shock.

Hrithik Sai (22), a native of Hyderabad, was staying at a hostel and was allegedly struggling with mental health issues due to low academic performance.

On Wednesday, Sai went missing from the hostel, after which his friends and hostel staff informed his parents regarding the same. The next day, police recovered an unidentified body in the Vaddepalli lake on the outskirts here after locals alerted them. The body was shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Warangal, and its pictures and other details were circulated on social media.

Sai’s friends identified the pictures and informed the police. Following this, the Warangal Police have registered a case, and the investigation is underway.

A preliminary probe suggested that Sai had been struggling in recent times. “Hrithik Sai had been acting unusually in the college and hostel for some time,” Kazipet Sub-Inspector S. Lavan Kumar said.