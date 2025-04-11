Second-Year NIT Warangal Student Found Dead; Police Suspect Suicide

Kazipet: A B.Tech second-year student of NIT Warangal died by suicide on Thursday (April 10), leaving the campus community in shock.
Hrithik Sai (22), a native of Hyderabad, was staying at a hostel and was allegedly struggling with mental health issues due to low academic performance.
On Wednesday, Sai went missing from the hostel, after which his friends and hostel staff informed his parents regarding the same. The next day, police recovered an unidentified body in the Vaddepalli lake on the outskirts here after locals alerted them. The body was shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Warangal, and its pictures and other details were circulated on social media.
Sai’s friends identified the pictures and informed the police. Following this, the Warangal Police have registered a case, and the investigation is underway.
A preliminary probe suggested that Sai had been struggling in recent times. “Hrithik Sai had been acting unusually in the college and hostel for some time,” Kazipet Sub-Inspector S. Lavan Kumar said.
“He was also not communicating much with peers and may have been frustrated due to low academic marks,” he said, adding that a thorough investigation is underway to ascertain the full circumstances.
The incident has cast a cloud of sorrow over NIT Warangal, with students and professors lamenting the loss of a youngster, while the institute has yet to release any formal statement.
Suicide is not a solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call the Sneha Foundation at 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline at 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.