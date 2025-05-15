Hyderabad Metro Revises Fare; To Be Effective From May 17

Hyderabad: The L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited on Thursday announced fare revision, which will be effective from May 17.

Commuters will have to shell out more now with the revised fares. In a statement issued, the L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited said, "In accordance with Section 34 of Metro Railways (Operation & Maintenance) Act, 2002, a Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) under the Chairmanship of former Judge of High Court was constituted vide Government of India (GOI) letter No. K-14011/29/2018-MRTS-II dated 05.09.2022 for recommending a revised fare structure."

"The Fare Fixation Committee submitted its report recommending the revised fare structure on 25.01.2023. As per Section 37 of the Metro Railway O&M Act, the recommendations made by the Fare Fixation Committee shall be binding on the Metro Railway Administration. The revised fare structure as given below will come into effect from 17.05.2025," the statement added.

"We sincerely thank our valued passengers for their continued support and patronage. We request your kind cooperation in embracing this revised fare structure, which is essential for maintaining and enhancing the quality of Hyderabad Metro Rail services for all. For further information on the revised fares, passengers are encouraged to visit our official website," it said.

The Hyderabad Metro is an important mode of transport in Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana and is used by thousands of commuters on a daily basis. The Red Line of the Metro runs between LB Nagar and Miyapur while the Blue Line is operational between Nagole and Raidurg. The Green Line connects MG Bus Station and JBS.