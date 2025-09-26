ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Metro Rail To Come Under State Control: Telangana Government Agrees To Take Over L&T's Stake

Hyderabad: In a landmark decision, the Telangana government has decided to take over the Hyderabad Metro Rail from L&T, bringing the first phase of the project under state control. The move follows prolonged negotiations between Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and L&T Chairman S.N. Subramanian, who met in Hyderabad on Thursday, along with senior government and company officials.

After days of deliberations, a consensus was reached for the government to assume responsibility for the ₹13,000 crore debt taken by L&T from banks for the metro project. In addition, the state will pay another ₹2,000 crore to L&T under equity settlement. Sources said this decision was taken to clear hurdles in executing the Metro’s second phase, for which the Detailed Project Report (DPR) has already been submitted to the Centre.

Centre’s concerns on second phase

The Telangana government aims to complete Phase-II of the Hyderabad Metro Rail within the next three years. However, the Centre had raised objections since the first phase remained under private ownership. It insisted that an integrated management agreement between L&T and the state government was necessary for joint handling of both phases. The Centre also suggested L&T participate as an equity partner in the expansion.

But L&T declined both options, refusing to sign a joint management pact or act as an equity partner. Instead, the company offered to exit the project entirely by selling its stake.

High-level meeting clears the way