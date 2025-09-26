Hyderabad Metro Rail To Come Under State Control: Telangana Government Agrees To Take Over L&T's Stake
Published : September 26, 2025 at 12:39 PM IST|
Updated : September 26, 2025 at 12:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: In a landmark decision, the Telangana government has decided to take over the Hyderabad Metro Rail from L&T, bringing the first phase of the project under state control. The move follows prolonged negotiations between Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and L&T Chairman S.N. Subramanian, who met in Hyderabad on Thursday, along with senior government and company officials.
After days of deliberations, a consensus was reached for the government to assume responsibility for the ₹13,000 crore debt taken by L&T from banks for the metro project. In addition, the state will pay another ₹2,000 crore to L&T under equity settlement. Sources said this decision was taken to clear hurdles in executing the Metro’s second phase, for which the Detailed Project Report (DPR) has already been submitted to the Centre.
Centre’s concerns on second phase
The Telangana government aims to complete Phase-II of the Hyderabad Metro Rail within the next three years. However, the Centre had raised objections since the first phase remained under private ownership. It insisted that an integrated management agreement between L&T and the state government was necessary for joint handling of both phases. The Centre also suggested L&T participate as an equity partner in the expansion.
But L&T declined both options, refusing to sign a joint management pact or act as an equity partner. Instead, the company offered to exit the project entirely by selling its stake.
High-level meeting clears the way
Thursday's meeting at the Chief Minister's residence was attended by L&T’s top leadership, including CMD advisor D.K. Sen and Metro Rail Hyderabad MD & CEO K.V.B. Reddy, along with Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, Finance Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Metro MD Sarfaraz Ahmed, and other senior officials.
Initially, L&T proposed that the state should assume the ₹13,000 crore debt and also pay ₹5,900 crore as equity value. After detailed discussions, however, the settlement figure was negotiated down to ₹2,000 crore, along with debt takeover, officials said.
Significance of the deal
This agreement paves the way for the expansion of Metro Rail in Hyderabad, ensuring that the first phase will no longer remain in private hands. Official sources said the government will move quickly to formalise the transfer, which would make Hyderabad the only metro among the country’s 23 systems to shift from private to full government control.
With this development, the long-stalled Phase-II is expected to gain momentum, promising relief to Hyderabad’s growing public transport needs.