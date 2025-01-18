Hyderabad Metro Creates Green Corridor For Heart Transplantation, Covers 13 Km In 13 Minutes

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail created a green corridor facilitating the swift and seamless transportation of a donor's heart, covering a distance of 13 kilometres in 13 minutes across 13 stations here.

The corridor created on January 17 at 9:30 PM, facilitated the transportation of a donor's heart from LB Nagar’s Kamineni Hospitals to Gleneagles Global Hospital, Lakdi-ka-pul, ensuring critical time was saved in this life-saving mission, a release from Hyderabad Metro Rail said.

This effort was made possible through meticulous planning and collaboration between Hyderabad Metro Rail, medical professionals, and hospital authorities, all under the supervision of the attending doctors, it said.

L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) remains committed to supporting emergency services and contributing to the welfare of society by leveraging its world-class infrastructure, the release added.