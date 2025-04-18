ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad: Mentally Disturbed Woman Kills Two Sons; Then Dies By Suicide

Hyderabad: A woman, dealing with depression allegedly killed both her sons before taking her own life on Thursday, police said on Friday.

33-year-old Tejaswini killed her two children Ashish Reddy (7), and Harshit Reddy (4), with a hunting knife and soon after, died by suicide, they added.

According to police, the incident occurred in the Balaji Layout neighbourhood of Gajularamaram.

"It took place after the kids had returned from their last day of school in the academic year and their father, Gandra Venkateswar Reddy (38), was at work. The neighbours rushed when they heard a screaming sound to find Ashish lifeless and Harshit in critical condition. They rushed them to the hospital but they were declared dead upon arrival," police said.

Tejaswini had been dealing with severe depression, the police pointed out, citing it as a plausible reason for her actions.