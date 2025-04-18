Hyderabad: Mentally Disturbed Woman Kills Two Sons; Then Dies By Suicide

Hyderabad: A woman, dealing with depression allegedly killed both her sons before taking her own life on Thursday, police said on Friday.
33-year-old Tejaswini killed her two children Ashish Reddy (7), and Harshit Reddy (4), with a hunting knife and soon after, died by suicide, they added.
According to police, the incident occurred in the Balaji Layout neighbourhood of Gajularamaram.
"It took place after the kids had returned from their last day of school in the academic year and their father, Gandra Venkateswar Reddy (38), was at work. The neighbours rushed when they heard a screaming sound to find Ashish lifeless and Harshit in critical condition. They rushed them to the hospital but they were declared dead upon arrival," police said.
Tejaswini had been dealing with severe depression, the police pointed out, citing it as a plausible reason for her actions.
A seven-page suicide note, purportedly penned by Tejaswini, was found by the police. The police said Tejaswini's mental condition was exacerbated by her sons' respiratory problems which required constant attention and a lack of support from her husband.
Police said that she seemed to be dealing with her own eye condition. Venkateswar Reddy, now a heartbroken father and husband, has been left in a state of shock and is battling with immense grief.
Balanagar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Suresh Kumar is probing the matter. An ongoing inquiry is being conducted by the police to further understand the motivations behind the crime.
Suicide is not a solution:
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.