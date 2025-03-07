ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Man Penalised Rs 1000 For Washing Motorbike With Drinking Water

Hyderabad: A man from Jubilee Hills here was penalised Rs 1000 by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) after he was found washing his motorbike with potable water.

With summer approaching, the city is witnessing a sharp decline in groundwater levels amid rise in water supply demands. The authorities have therefore tightened regulations on water conservation in order to curb unnecessary wastage.

On Thursday, Managing Director of HMWSSB, Ashok Reddy personally intervened when he saw a person washing his motorbike with drinking water in Jubilee Hills Road No 78. Taking swift action, Reddy alerted the local authorities and ordered to impose a fine, following which the person was fined Rs 1000.

The official warned that stringent action would be taken if anyone is found wasting or misusing drinking water. Such measures are crucial in curbing water wastage, he stated.