Hyderabad Man Penalised Rs 1000 For Washing Motorbike With Drinking Water

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board warned that stringent action would be taken if anyone is found wasting or misusing drinking water.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 7, 2025, 12:44 PM IST

Hyderabad: A man from Jubilee Hills here was penalised Rs 1000 by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) after he was found washing his motorbike with potable water.

With summer approaching, the city is witnessing a sharp decline in groundwater levels amid rise in water supply demands. The authorities have therefore tightened regulations on water conservation in order to curb unnecessary wastage.

On Thursday, Managing Director of HMWSSB, Ashok Reddy personally intervened when he saw a person washing his motorbike with drinking water in Jubilee Hills Road No 78. Taking swift action, Reddy alerted the local authorities and ordered to impose a fine, following which the person was fined Rs 1000.

The official warned that stringent action would be taken if anyone is found wasting or misusing drinking water. Such measures are crucial in curbing water wastage, he stated.

A similar instance was recently seen in Bengaluru as well, where municipality officials imposed a fine of Rs 5000 on a local for washing a car on road using drinking water.

Authorities in Hyderabad are now in action mode, intensifying crackdown on water wastage.

Meanwhile, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to strictly enforce regulations on garbage disposal. It has been found that many people are dumping waste at street corners and into open drains, triggering concerns. To mitigate this issue, the Corporation has taken a key decision to improve sanitation in Hyderabad and is set to impose heavy penalties on those violating cleanliness norms.

