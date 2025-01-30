ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Resident And Congress NRI Wing Member Dies In Road Accident In US

Hyderabad Youth Mohammed Wajid dies in a road accident in the US. His parents are travelling to Chicago to bring his body back.

Hyderabad Youth Dies in Road Accident in America
Mohammed Wajid was an active member of the Congress NRI Minority Wing and had met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy during his visit to Chicago last year. (Instagram)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 30, 2025, 11:42 AM IST

Hyderabad: A 29-year-old student from Hyderabad tragically lost his life in a road accident in the United States.

Mohammed Wajid died after being struck by a heavy truck on Wednesday morning (India time). Originally from MS Maqta locality in Khairatabad, he moved to the US for higher education a few years ago.

According to officials, Wajid had worked hard to achieve his dreams despite coming from a modest background. After completing his degree in Hyderabad, he moved to Chicago four years ago to pursue postgraduate studies.

During his time in the US, he supported himself through part-time jobs before securing full-time employment after completing his studies. Officials said that the tragic incident occurred 500 kilometres from Chicago, while Wajid was travelling in his car. A truck hit his vehicle, resulting in his death on the spot.

His parents, Muhammed Ejaz and Shamim Begum, are in mourning. According to their colony president SK Sharif, arrangements were made for the parents to travel to Chicago on Thursday morning to bring Wajid's body back to Hyderabad.

Wajid was also known for his community involvement. He was an active member of the Congress NRI Minority Wing and had met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy during his visit to Chicago last year. Wajid also contributed during the COVID-19 pandemic, personally preparing and distributing food parcels to the needy, often delivering them on his two-wheeler.

