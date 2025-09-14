ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Man Kills Three-Year-Old Chronically Ill Son, Dumps Body In Musi River

Hyderabad: A man brutally killed his chronically ill three-year-old son, wrapped his body in a bag, and threw it into the Musi river. The incident took place on Saturday in Bandlaguda area of ​​Hyderabad city.

According to Bandlaguda ACP Sudhakar, the accused was identified as Mohammad Akbar (35). While Akbar is a vegetable trader, his wife Sana Begum works as a caretaker at Niloufer Hospital. Sudhakar said the couple's younger son, Mohammad Anas often fell ill. The boy's illness often led to quarrels between Akbar and his wife.

Fed up with the boy's illness and the domestic disputes, Akbar killed Anas by suffocating him with a pillow. He then put the body in a bag and threw it from Nayapool bridge into the Musi river.