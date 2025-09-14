Hyderabad Man Kills Three-Year-Old Chronically Ill Son, Dumps Body In Musi River
Police said despite intensive efforts, the child's body has not yet been found.
Published : September 14, 2025 at 7:38 PM IST
Hyderabad: A man brutally killed his chronically ill three-year-old son, wrapped his body in a bag, and threw it into the Musi river. The incident took place on Saturday in Bandlaguda area of Hyderabad city.
According to Bandlaguda ACP Sudhakar, the accused was identified as Mohammad Akbar (35). While Akbar is a vegetable trader, his wife Sana Begum works as a caretaker at Niloufer Hospital. Sudhakar said the couple's younger son, Mohammad Anas often fell ill. The boy's illness often led to quarrels between Akbar and his wife.
Fed up with the boy's illness and the domestic disputes, Akbar killed Anas by suffocating him with a pillow. He then put the body in a bag and threw it from Nayapool bridge into the Musi river.
He returned home and went to the police station to complain that his child was missing. He told the police that his relatives had called to say that they had picked Anas and dropped him at his house.
However, police grew suspicious of Akbar and checked CCTV footages near his house. A footage showed Akbar leaving his house with a bag. After being interrogated by the police, Akbar confessed to the crime. While police arrested him and registered a case, a search operation was started to retrieve Anas' body from the river.
As part of an intensive investigation, police searched Musi river on Saturday night, but the boy's body was not found. The police called off the search in the dark as time ran out. Search operations continued again on Sunday morning with the help of DRF personnel in Musi near Nayapool. Police said the body has not yet been found.
