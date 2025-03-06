Hyderabad Man Duped Of Rs 1.34 Crore After Investing In 'Fake' Film Promotion Projects

Hyderabad: A case has been registered at the Cyber Crime Station (CCS) in Hyderabad against fraudsters who duped a private employee of Rs 1.34 crore after luring him into investing in 'fake' business of promoting films of famous actors.

The victim, a resident of Chatrinaka Arundhati Colony in the city, used to frequently visit Goa with his friends. Last year in October, he met two Sri Lankan nationals, Udayraj and Vivek, at the Big Daddy Casino there. The duo made him believe that they were organising promotional events for newly-released Telugu films. Later that month, Udayraj approached him and they both met at a hotel in Gachibowli. Udayraj reportedly claimed that he had an opportunity to promote an upcoming film. To substantiate his claims, Udayraj even showed photos of OG (2025) director Sujith and somehow lured the victim into making investment for the promotional events.

As per the complaint lodged by the victim, Udayraj and Vivek contacted him through WhatsApp and promised to double his investment within a week if he donated Rs 20 lakh for the promotion of the movie Amaran. Later, they allegedly provided false evidence claiming that they have made huge profit from the film, and deposited Rs 25 lakh from their bank accounts in two phases. The victim eventually fell into the trap and transferred a total of Rs 1.34 crore.

The accused duo allegedly took Rs 76 lakh through online transactions and Rs 58 lakh in installments for promotion of several movies like Sitapayanam, UI, Kangua, Pushpa-2, and Game Changer. The victim sold his house in Uppuguda, mortgaged his jewelry, and took out loans to fund these payments.

However, he soon realised that he has been duped as he did not receive any returns or profit as per the promise made. The victim filed a complaint with the CCS, alleging that he had been defrauded. An investigation is underway and officials have launched manhunt to trace the accused.

