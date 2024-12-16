ETV Bharat / state

Hyderabad Man Coins History With Three Guinness Records

Hyderabad: A man in Rangareddy district in Telangana has made it to the Guinness World Records by collecting coins with bi-metallic features and printing errors.

Born in Munnaluru village in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district, Shankara Rao Kondapaneni’s hobby of collecting coins has earned him three Guinness World Records. Influenced by the rich historical background of Amaravati, his birthplace, Kondapaneni developed passion for coin collection early in his life.

Kondapaneni’s interest sparked when he came across a coin with “Marath” printed in Hindi instead of “Bharat”. This rare mistake ignited him keenly to observe coins, and he began collecting those with similar printing errors.

Over the past 30 years, Kondapaneni has collected thousands of such coins, driven by his desire to preserve history and educate future generations through his collection, under the slogan ‘Save Coins - Save Heritage.”