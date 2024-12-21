Hyderabad Man Gets Death Sentence For Killing Pregnant Ex-Wife & Two Others

Hyderabad: The Nampally Criminal Court here on Friday awarded death sentence to a man, Ragula Sai, on charges of killing his ex-wife, her husband, and two children including an unborn baby, in 2022.

Another accused identified as Rahul, who was part of the conspiracy and helped Ragula in committing the crime, was handed life imprisonment and imposed fine of Rs 1000 by the court.

As per reports, victim Aarti divorced Ragula Sai, the convict, and started staying with Ragula’s friend Nagaraju in 2022. When Ragula discovered their relationship, he conspired to kill them and eventually took the help of Rahul. Ragula and Rahul poured petrol on Nagaraju, their one-year-old son, and Aarti who was eight months pregnant then, and set all of them on fire. All three died during treatment, and Aarti delivered a dead male child before succumbing to the burn injuries.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Aarti’s mother, Narayanguda police launched an investigation and immediately arrested Ragula Sai and Rahul. Almost after two years of extensive probe and legal proceedings, the Nampally court pronounced the verdict in the sensational case.

Judge Vinod Kumar of the Nampally Criminal Court took this case as a priority and pronounced death sentence for Ragula Sai and handed life imprisonment to his friend Rahul. The death penalty in this murder case is said to be the first under Hyderabad police in the past two decades.